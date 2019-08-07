Find out about topics and top speakers at the Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference. Our photo gallery tells you all about the speakers and their topics. Moreover, you have the choice between 60 contributions and two topic sections to compile your individual program.

The DEKRA Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference, taking place 19 + 20 November, 2019 in Berlin guarantees high quality speakers, controversial panel discussions as well as exclusive chances for networking. The innovative program (find the flyer at the end of this article for free download) comprises 60 contributions, which are running simultaneously: vehicle technology as well as telematics and digitization. Participants can choose from the two topic sections and therefore design their individual program.

Direct Route to Inside Information

With more than 60 prominent speakers from industry, politics and science the Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference 2019 sets a standard. Your participation enables you to obtain insights into the wide range of knowledge of top managers, scientists and various specialists from different subject areas. Among them are international companies such as BPW, Continental, Daimler, DAF, DB Schenker, Dekra, IAV, Iveco/FPT, Knorr-Bremse, Krone, MAN, Oliver Wyman, R+V, Scania, Schmitz Cargobull, Shell, Wabco and ZF Friedrichshafen. Additionally on board: many associations as e.g. the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), the International Road Transport Union (IRU) and the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), Transport & Environment as well as representatives of the European Commission, the department of Transport and the German associations VDA and BGL. Please take a close look at our photo gallery.

Perfect Networking

This conference, with the accompanying exhibition and the evening event, provides perfect situations for networking with experts and colleagues. The prestigious German Telematics Award will also be assigned here. Media partners of the DEKRA Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference are the special interest magazines published by ETM Verlag: lastauto omnibus, trans aktuell and TeleTraffic.

Register now for your participation 19 + 20 November, 2019. For further information and your registration, please click here.

We are pleased to welcome you in Berlin.