The DEKRA Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference is considered one of the most important events in the logistics and commercial vehicle sector. The motto "future-proof transportation" sees the focus firmly placed on the thematic strands of commercial vehicle technology, digitalization and the last mile. Of course we offer a free interpreting service from German to English.

Autonomous driving, emission-free drives, digital networking and the last mile are some of the greatest challenges facing the commercial vehicle industry. It is about nothing less than actively shaping resilient strategies for future developments. This is the backdrop for the Dekra Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference to be held in Berlin from 2 to 3 June 2022.



Lectures, discussion, exhibition, networking

The two-day program will be packed full of interesting lectures, podium discussions and workshops. In order to offer participants the greatest possible range of information, the event is structured around three thematic pillars: commercial vehicle technology, digitalization and the last mile. The last mile topic has been recently added to the program and rounds off what is on offer.

Organized by Dekra and ETM Verlag, the event brings together high-caliber experts from the fields of the vehicle and sub-supplier industry, the logistics and transportation branch, politics and science. They will be presenting and discussing the solutions of tomorrow and their impact. Naturally, we will be offering simultaneous translation of all the lectures (German – English; English – German).

The event is held every two years and has established itself as a central forum since its launch in 2015. It gathers together the “Who’s Who” of the commercial vehicle sector. More than 350 experts, scientists and top managers of renowned companies in the logistics and transportation sector attended the last conference in Berlin. It makes the event, along with its accompanying exhibition, an excellent networking event. Two exclusive award ceremonies will also take place at the Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference: the European Safety Award and the German Telematics Award.

An overview of the topics

Commercial vehicle technology: In the lecture block “Commercial Vehicle Technology” experts from the vehicle industry and branch representatives will be exchanging opinions about the latest developments in the areas of active safety, emission-free drives and autonomous driving, and will be demonstrating the benefits they offer commercial fleets. This year’s program will be focusing not only the applications of electric battery drives, but also on hydrogen as an energy source for trucks, whether this be in the form of fuel cell systems or H2 combustion engines.

Digitalization: The topic of digitalization and networking looks at dataflow security as well as the necessary transparency, for instance by means of logistic portals. Moreover, it will examine efforts made to standardize telematics systems as well as different radio standards for the Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics. Against this setting, several providers will be discussing, for example, the interface problems. Other key areas are the input of start-ups and which innovations they are bringing to the industry as well as the new portal eurotransport connect. Prof. Dr. Heinz-Leo Dudek, Vice-Rector and Dean of the Faculty of Technology, Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University Ravensburg, Friedrichshafen Campus, will explain how the portal can help to choose the right telematics.

The last mile: E-commerce is growing at breakneck speed and the pandemic has only served to accelerate the parcel boom trend. The last mile is, therefore, a future topic and as a result a new constituent of the outlook conference. In addition to representatives from the established commercial vehicle manufacturers, new players and mid-sized vehicle constructors will be expressing their opinions. One example is how to ensure low-emission and efficient delivery over the last mile – for instance, by turning to alternative vehicle drives, the deployment of innovative vehicle concepts or the introduction of new delivery options.

DEKRA Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference 2022 – key facts

When: June 2-3, 2022

Where: Vienna House Andel's Berlin

Focus: commercial vehicle technology, digitalization and the last mile

Target group: engineers, fleet operators, haulage companies, own-account haulage operators, local companies, decision-makers in the commercial vehicle and sub-supplier industry, representatives from the world of science, research and teaching

Price: 2-day ticket: €1,590 plus VAT, reduced price for DEKRA members and subscribers of trans aktuell, lastauto omnibus, FERNFAHRER: €1,290, plus VAT.

