Mediadaten Verlag
Marken
Themen
Who is Who
Termine
Artikel
Häufige Fragen
Videos
Baureihen
Alle Treffer mit anzeigen

Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference 2021

The entire program at a glance

Impressionen Foto: Werner Popp

The Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference is a two-day event packed with interesting lectures, podium discussions and workshops. In order to offer participants the greatest possible range of information, the event is structured around three thematic pillars: commercial vehicle technology, digitalization and the last mile. You can expect around 80 lectures, podium discussions and keynote speeches. Naturally, we will be offering simultaneous translation of all the lectures (German – English; English – German). The program is also available as a PDF download at the end of this article.

22.06.2021

Program at the Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021

  • 08.00: Admission, registration and opening of the exhibition
  • 09.00: OPENING SPEECH – Jann Fehlauer, Managing Director, DEKRA Automobil GmbH
  • 09.20: WELCOME BY – Oliver Trost, Managing Director, EuroTransportMedia Verlags- und Veranstaltungs-GmbH
  • 09.30: KEYNOTE: Freight Traffic – Quo vadis? – The path to green commercial vehicles Dr. Kurt-Christian Scheel, Managing Director, Verband der Automobilindustrie e.V.
  • 09.50: KEYNOTE LECTURE: Tomorrow’s commercial vehicles – environment and climate-friendly, intelligent and innovative networking Steffen Bilger, Parliamentary State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI - Bundesministerium für Verkehr und digitale Infrastruktur)
  • 10.10: Presentation of the European Safety Award for Commercial Vehicles by DVR, EVU and DEKRA

10.40-11.00: Networking break and exhibition visit

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: Active safety of commercial vehicles (Session A1)

  • 11.00: Driver Assist Systems: Moving towards Vision Zero
  • 11.25: Truck Emergency Brake Assist: current status and recommendations development and progress
  • 11.50: Results of the field trial using the VSL right-turn assist system
  • 12.15: Digital driver assist systems simply saving life!

DIGITALIZATION: Making the right choice (Session B1)

  • 11.00: How the “eurotransport connect” portal helps fleet operators choose the right telematic system
  • 11.40: Return on invest (ROI) by telematics
  • 12.10: How telematics pays off

THE LAST MILE: Balancing parcel boom and environmental protection (Session C1)

  • 11.00: Impulse lecture “Parcel delivery – the last mile”
  • 11.10: Discussion

12.40-14.00: Lunch, exhibition visit, press conference

  • 14.00: KEYNOTE: Dr. Peter Laier Member of the Board, Knorr-Bremse AG
  • 14.20: KEYNOTE: Commercial Vehicle Innovations – Opportunities and Chances tough Electrification, Automation and Digitalization; Wilhelm Rehm, Member of the Board, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: CO2 framework conditions / political positioning (Session A2)

  • 14.50: Heavy Duty Vehicles CO2 emissions in the context of the European Green Deal
  • 15.15: The economic case of zero-emission trucks
  • 15.40: Impulse lecture: Transport & Environment
  • 15.55: Discussion: Is the direction of Vecto’s further development practically and environmentally sound?


DIGITALIZATION: Wanted – Uniform standards (Session B2)

  • 14.50: Impulse lecture: Why uniform standards are essential
  • 15.00: Discussion: Why non-standardized digitalization is doomed to failure

THE LAST MILE: Best practice and alternative concepts (Session C2)

  • 14.50: Micro-Hubs: E-Drives and smart Solutions: Challenges and Chances for sustainable urban logistics
  • 15.15: Dachser: emission-free deliveries in metropolitan areas
  • 15.40: City semi-trailers in local transport fleet: conclusions after one year
  • 16.05: Innovative vehicle concepts in practical use

16.30-17.00: Networking Break and Exhibition Visit

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: H2-Strategy (Session A3)

  • 17.00: Towards a CO2-free fleet
  • 17.25: New technologies at Scania
  • 17.50: New technologies at Scania
  • 18.15: Discussion: Which is the right energy source for freight transport?


DIGITALIZATION: Efficiency is coming (Session B3)

  • 17.00: AI for an efficient fleet management
  • 17.25: Truck and Trailer Efficiency
  • 17.30: Data from intelligent tachographs: fuel for the digitalization of logistics
  • 18.00: Telematics for telematics experts – solutions for more efficiency

THE LAST MILE: Digitalization, efficiency improvements, new business models – new potential for the last mile (Session C3)

  • 17.00: Save on processing costs through digitalization
  • 17.25: Microdepots and Last Mile
  • 17.30: Smart delivery Last Mile
  • 18.00: The future doesn’t fit on an island – rediscover Logistics and Last Mile
  • 18.20: Discussion

18.40: Day 1 comes to an end

from 19.30-22.30: Reception for guests with aperitifs & finger food Show and Presentation Ceremony – German Telematics Award 2021 Dinner and end of the day

WEDNESDAY, December 1, 2021

  • 08.00: ADMISSION, registration and opening of the exhibition
  • 08.30: WELCOME BY Oliver Trost, Managing Director, EuroTransportMedia Verlags- und Veranstaltungs-GmbH
  • 08.40: KEYNOTE: Start-up as industrial accelerator; Gerrit Marx, CEO, IVECO S.p.A.
  • 09.00: KEYNOTE: SAF Holland; Christoph Günter, President EMEA, SAF-Holland GmbH

09.20: Networking Break and Exhibition Visit

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: CO2 reduction – electric battery/conventional (Session A4)

  • 10.00: Reform of inner-city refrigeration logistics via low-noise and CO2-free solutions
  • 10.25: Digital integration by KRONE – partnerships for disruptive business models
  • 10.50: Good for the environment, good for business. The trailer’s contribution to sustainable transport
  • 11.05: Discussion: Aerodynamics, Lightweight and Volume: Trailer Potentials for higher Efficiency

DIGITALIZATION: Beyond the comfort zone (Session B4)

  • 10.00: Less paperwork – digital Waybill with Block Chain
  • 10.30: Smart freight allocation with the help of artificial intelligence
  • 11.00: Digitalization is not an end itself: How Volkswagen digitizes Transport Logistics with ROI

THE LAST MILE: Vehicles for the last mile – alternative OEM drives (Session C4)

  • 10.00: Autonomous Vehicles for Mobility and Parcel Services
  • 10.25: The Ford E-Transit – emission-free even for the last mile
  • 10.50: Electrification of the last mile
  • 11.15: Discussion


COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: H2-alternatives (Session A5)

  • 11.40: The hydrogen motor as modern and efficient drive technology for commercial vehicles
  • 12.05: H2 trailer
  • 12.30: H2 trailer

DIGITALIZATION: On the safe side (Session B5)

  • 11.40: The supply chain in the focus of cyber criminals
  • 12.05: Safety in the light of a pandemic
  • 12.30: It can affect everyone – work ability after cyber attack

THE LAST MILE: Vehicles for the last mile – newcomers on the block (Session C5)

  • 11.40: Impulse lecture: Freedom of choice: Electrification and Last Mile, Model and Supplier Diversity
  • 11.50: China brand Maxus. The commercial vehicle and the plan for Europe/Germany
  • 12.00: Logistics of the future: LEVC presents modern electric vehicles and the agenda for Germany
  • 12.10: Better future
  • 12.20: All-round, trouble-free packages: sustainable vehicles and tailor-made services
  • 12.30: Discussion

13.10: Lunch, Exhibition Visit

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: E-mobility / automation (Session A6)

  • 14.00: Panel discussion: European Clean Trucking Alliance (ECTA)
  • 14.30: Commercial vehicle electrification: new solutions from ZF
  • 14.55: Autonomous Trucks – Daimler Truck’s dual track strategy
  • 15.20: Automated port logistics

16.4 Uhr Farewell

Click here for registration.

Download Program Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference 2021 (PDF, 3,25 MByte) Kostenlos
Mehr zum Thema Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference
Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference 2021 Actively shaping the future
Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference 2021 Why you should be there
Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference 2019 Overview of Speakers
Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference Focus on the Future
Unsere Experten
Harry Binhammer, Rechtsanwalt und Fachanwalt für Arbeitsrecht Harry Binhammer Fachanwalt für Arbeitsrecht
Zum Profil Frage stellen
Experte für Flottenmanagement und angewandte Mobilitätsangebote Rolf Lübke Flottenmanagement und Mobilitätsangebote
Zum Profil Frage stellen
Aktuelle Fragen Bullenfänger illegal? Sind Bullenfänger in Deutschland erlaubt? Arbeitszeit: Anfahrt zum Stellplatz Ist die Anfahrt zum Lkw-Stellplatz Arbeitszeit? Digitacho (Nachrüstpflicht) Gibt es eine Digitaltacho-Nachrüstpflicht für alte Lkw?
Betriebsstoffliste 2021
Element_Teaser_BL_2020 Mehr als 2.500 Produkteinträge

Immer auf dem neuesten Stand: Die DEKRA Betriebsstoffliste 2021
Kostenloser Newsletter
eurotransport Newslettertitel Jetzt auswählen und profitieren

Maßgeschneidert: Die neuen Themen-Newsletter für Transportprofis.
eurotransport.de Shop
Web Shop Content Teaser Der Shop für die, die es bringen.

Zeitschriften, Bücher, Lkw-Modelle, Merchandising und mehr.