The Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference is a two-day event packed with interesting lectures, podium discussions and workshops. In order to offer participants the greatest possible range of information, the event is structured around three thematic pillars: commercial vehicle technology, digitalization and the last mile. You can expect around 80 lectures, podium discussions and keynote speeches. Naturally, we will be offering simultaneous translation of all the lectures (German – English; English – German). The program is also available as a PDF download at the end of this article.
Program at the Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021
- 08.00: Admission, registration and opening of the exhibition
- 09.00: OPENING SPEECH – Jann Fehlauer, Managing Director, DEKRA Automobil GmbH
- 09.20: WELCOME BY – Oliver Trost, Managing Director, EuroTransportMedia Verlags- und Veranstaltungs-GmbH
- 09.30: KEYNOTE: Freight Traffic – Quo vadis? – The path to green commercial vehicles Dr. Kurt-Christian Scheel, Managing Director, Verband der Automobilindustrie e.V.
- 09.50: KEYNOTE LECTURE: Tomorrow’s commercial vehicles – environment and climate-friendly, intelligent and innovative networking Steffen Bilger, Parliamentary State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI - Bundesministerium für Verkehr und digitale Infrastruktur)
- 10.10: Presentation of the European Safety Award for Commercial Vehicles by DVR, EVU and DEKRA
10.40-11.00: Networking break and exhibition visit
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: Active safety of commercial vehicles (Session A1)
- 11.00: Driver Assist Systems: Moving towards Vision Zero
- 11.25: Truck Emergency Brake Assist: current status and recommendations development and progress
- 11.50: Results of the field trial using the VSL right-turn assist system
- 12.15: Digital driver assist systems simply saving life!
DIGITALIZATION: Making the right choice (Session B1)
- 11.00: How the “eurotransport connect” portal helps fleet operators choose the right telematic system
- 11.40: Return on invest (ROI) by telematics
- 12.10: How telematics pays off
THE LAST MILE: Balancing parcel boom and environmental protection (Session C1)
- 11.00: Impulse lecture “Parcel delivery – the last mile”
- 11.10: Discussion
12.40-14.00: Lunch, exhibition visit, press conference
- 14.00: KEYNOTE: Dr. Peter Laier Member of the Board, Knorr-Bremse AG
- 14.20: KEYNOTE: Commercial Vehicle Innovations – Opportunities and Chances tough Electrification, Automation and Digitalization; Wilhelm Rehm, Member of the Board, ZF Friedrichshafen AG
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: CO2 framework conditions / political positioning (Session A2)
- 14.50: Heavy Duty Vehicles CO2 emissions in the context of the European Green Deal
- 15.15: The economic case of zero-emission trucks
- 15.40: Impulse lecture: Transport & Environment
- 15.55: Discussion: Is the direction of Vecto’s further development practically and environmentally sound?
DIGITALIZATION: Wanted – Uniform standards (Session B2)
- 14.50: Impulse lecture: Why uniform standards are essential
- 15.00: Discussion: Why non-standardized digitalization is doomed to failure
THE LAST MILE: Best practice and alternative concepts (Session C2)
- 14.50: Micro-Hubs: E-Drives and smart Solutions: Challenges and Chances for sustainable urban logistics
- 15.15: Dachser: emission-free deliveries in metropolitan areas
- 15.40: City semi-trailers in local transport fleet: conclusions after one year
- 16.05: Innovative vehicle concepts in practical use
16.30-17.00: Networking Break and Exhibition Visit
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: H2-Strategy (Session A3)
- 17.00: Towards a CO2-free fleet
- 17.25: New technologies at Scania
- 17.50: New technologies at Scania
- 18.15: Discussion: Which is the right energy source for freight transport?
DIGITALIZATION: Efficiency is coming (Session B3)
- 17.00: AI for an efficient fleet management
- 17.25: Truck and Trailer Efficiency
- 17.30: Data from intelligent tachographs: fuel for the digitalization of logistics
- 18.00: Telematics for telematics experts – solutions for more efficiency
THE LAST MILE: Digitalization, efficiency improvements, new business models – new potential for the last mile (Session C3)
- 17.00: Save on processing costs through digitalization
- 17.25: Microdepots and Last Mile
- 17.30: Smart delivery Last Mile
- 18.00: The future doesn’t fit on an island – rediscover Logistics and Last Mile
- 18.20: Discussion
18.40: Day 1 comes to an end
from 19.30-22.30: Reception for guests with aperitifs & finger food Show and Presentation Ceremony – German Telematics Award 2021 Dinner and end of the day
WEDNESDAY, December 1, 2021
- 08.00: ADMISSION, registration and opening of the exhibition
- 08.30: WELCOME BY Oliver Trost, Managing Director, EuroTransportMedia Verlags- und Veranstaltungs-GmbH
- 08.40: KEYNOTE: Start-up as industrial accelerator; Gerrit Marx, CEO, IVECO S.p.A.
- 09.00: KEYNOTE: SAF Holland; Christoph Günter, President EMEA, SAF-Holland GmbH
09.20: Networking Break and Exhibition Visit
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: CO2 reduction – electric battery/conventional (Session A4)
- 10.00: Reform of inner-city refrigeration logistics via low-noise and CO2-free solutions
- 10.25: Digital integration by KRONE – partnerships for disruptive business models
- 10.50: Good for the environment, good for business. The trailer’s contribution to sustainable transport
- 11.05: Discussion: Aerodynamics, Lightweight and Volume: Trailer Potentials for higher Efficiency
DIGITALIZATION: Beyond the comfort zone (Session B4)
- 10.00: Less paperwork – digital Waybill with Block Chain
- 10.30: Smart freight allocation with the help of artificial intelligence
- 11.00: Digitalization is not an end itself: How Volkswagen digitizes Transport Logistics with ROI
THE LAST MILE: Vehicles for the last mile – alternative OEM drives (Session C4)
- 10.00: Autonomous Vehicles for Mobility and Parcel Services
- 10.25: The Ford E-Transit – emission-free even for the last mile
- 10.50: Electrification of the last mile
- 11.15: Discussion
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: H2-alternatives (Session A5)
- 11.40: The hydrogen motor as modern and efficient drive technology for commercial vehicles
- 12.05: H2 trailer
- 12.30: H2 trailer
DIGITALIZATION: On the safe side (Session B5)
- 11.40: The supply chain in the focus of cyber criminals
- 12.05: Safety in the light of a pandemic
- 12.30: It can affect everyone – work ability after cyber attack
THE LAST MILE: Vehicles for the last mile – newcomers on the block (Session C5)
- 11.40: Impulse lecture: Freedom of choice: Electrification and Last Mile, Model and Supplier Diversity
- 11.50: China brand Maxus. The commercial vehicle and the plan for Europe/Germany
- 12.00: Logistics of the future: LEVC presents modern electric vehicles and the agenda for Germany
- 12.10: Better future
- 12.20: All-round, trouble-free packages: sustainable vehicles and tailor-made services
- 12.30: Discussion
13.10: Lunch, Exhibition Visit
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: E-mobility / automation (Session A6)
- 14.00: Panel discussion: European Clean Trucking Alliance (ECTA)
- 14.30: Commercial vehicle electrification: new solutions from ZF
- 14.55: Autonomous Trucks – Daimler Truck’s dual track strategy
- 15.20: Automated port logistics
16.4 Uhr Farewell
