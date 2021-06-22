The Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference is a two-day event packed with interesting lectures, podium discussions and workshops. In order to offer participants the greatest possible range of information, the event is structured around three thematic pillars: commercial vehicle technology, digitalization and the last mile. You can expect around 80 lectures, podium discussions and keynote speeches. Naturally, we will be offering simultaneous translation of all the lectures (German – English; English – German). The program is also available as a PDF download at the end of this article.

Program at the Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference



TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021

08.00: Admission, registration and opening of the exhibition

09.00: OPENING SPEECH – Jann Fehlauer, Managing Director, DEKRA Automobil GmbH

09.20: WELCOME BY – Oliver Trost, Managing Director, EuroTransportMedia Verlags- und Veranstaltungs-GmbH

09.30: KEYNOTE: Freight Traffic – Quo vadis? – The path to green commercial vehicles Dr. Kurt-Christian Scheel, Managing Director, Verband der Automobilindustrie e.V.

09.50: KEYNOTE LECTURE: Tomorrow’s commercial vehicles – environment and climate-friendly, intelligent and innovative networking Steffen Bilger, Parliamentary State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI - Bundesministerium für Verkehr und digitale Infrastruktur)

10.10: Presentation of the European Safety Award for Commercial Vehicles by DVR, EVU and DEKRA

10.40-11.00: Networking break and exhibition visit

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: Active safety of commercial vehicles (Session A1)

11.00: Driver Assist Systems: Moving towards Vision Zero

11.25: Truck Emergency Brake Assist: current status and recommendations development and progress

11.50: Results of the field trial using the VSL right-turn assist system

12.15: Digital driver assist systems simply saving life!

DIGITALIZATION: Making the right choice (Session B1)

11.00: How the “eurotransport connect” portal helps fleet operators choose the right telematic system

11.40: Return on invest (ROI) by telematics

12.10: How telematics pays off

THE LAST MILE: Balancing parcel boom and environmental protection (Session C1)

11.00: Impulse lecture “Parcel delivery – the last mile”

11.10: Discussion

12.40-14.00: Lunch, exhibition visit, press conference

14.00: KEYNOTE: Dr. Peter Laier Member of the Board, Knorr-Bremse AG

14.20: KEYNOTE: Commercial Vehicle Innovations – Opportunities and Chances tough Electrification, Automation and Digitalization; Wilhelm Rehm, Member of the Board, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: CO2 framework conditions / political positioning (Session A2)

14.50: Heavy Duty Vehicles CO2 emissions in the context of the European Green Deal

15.15: The economic case of zero-emission trucks

15.40: Impulse lecture: Transport & Environment

15.55: Discussion: Is the direction of Vecto’s further development practically and environmentally sound?



DIGITALIZATION: Wanted – Uniform standards (Session B2)

14.50: Impulse lecture: Why uniform standards are essential

15.00: Discussion: Why non-standardized digitalization is doomed to failure

THE LAST MILE: Best practice and alternative concepts (Session C2)

14.50: Micro-Hubs: E-Drives and smart Solutions: Challenges and Chances for sustainable urban logistics

15.15: Dachser: emission-free deliveries in metropolitan areas

15.40: City semi-trailers in local transport fleet: conclusions after one year

16.05: Innovative vehicle concepts in practical use

16.30-17.00: Networking Break and Exhibition Visit



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: H2-Strategy (Session A3)

17.00: Towards a CO2-free fleet

17.25: New technologies at Scania

17.50: New technologies at Scania

18.15: Discussion: Which is the right energy source for freight transport?



DIGITALIZATION: Efficiency is coming (Session B3)

17.00: AI for an efficient fleet management

17.25: Truck and Trailer Efficiency

17.30: Data from intelligent tachographs: fuel for the digitalization of logistics

18.00: Telematics for telematics experts – solutions for more efficiency

THE LAST MILE: Digitalization, efficiency improvements, new business models – new potential for the last mile (Session C3)

17.00: Save on processing costs through digitalization

17.25: Microdepots and Last Mile

17.30: Smart delivery Last Mile

18.00: The future doesn’t fit on an island – rediscover Logistics and Last Mile

18.20: Discussion

18.40: Day 1 comes to an end

from 19.30-22.30: Reception for guests with aperitifs & finger food Show and Presentation Ceremony – German Telematics Award 2021 Dinner and end of the day

WEDNESDAY, December 1, 2021

08.00: ADMISSION, registration and opening of the exhibition

08.30: WELCOME BY Oliver Trost, Managing Director, EuroTransportMedia Verlags- und Veranstaltungs-GmbH

08.40: KEYNOTE: Start-up as industrial accelerator; Gerrit Marx, CEO, IVECO S.p.A.

09.00: KEYNOTE: SAF Holland; Christoph Günter, President EMEA, SAF-Holland GmbH

09.20: Networking Break and Exhibition Visit

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: CO2 reduction – electric battery/conventional (Session A4)

10.00: Reform of inner-city refrigeration logistics via low-noise and CO2-free solutions

10.25: Digital integration by KRONE – partnerships for disruptive business models

10.50: Good for the environment, good for business. The trailer’s contribution to sustainable transport

11.05: Discussion: Aerodynamics, Lightweight and Volume: Trailer Potentials for higher Efficiency

DIGITALIZATION: Beyond the comfort zone (Session B4)

10.00: Less paperwork – digital Waybill with Block Chain

10.30: Smart freight allocation with the help of artificial intelligence

11.00: Digitalization is not an end itself: How Volkswagen digitizes Transport Logistics with ROI

THE LAST MILE: Vehicles for the last mile – alternative OEM drives (Session C4)

10.00: Autonomous Vehicles for Mobility and Parcel Services

10.25: The Ford E-Transit – emission-free even for the last mile

10.50: Electrification of the last mile

11.15: Discussion



COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: H2-alternatives (Session A5)

11.40: The hydrogen motor as modern and efficient drive technology for commercial vehicles

12.05: H2 trailer

12.30: H2 trailer

DIGITALIZATION: On the safe side (Session B5)

11.40: The supply chain in the focus of cyber criminals

12.05: Safety in the light of a pandemic

12.30: It can affect everyone – work ability after cyber attack

THE LAST MILE: Vehicles for the last mile – newcomers on the block (Session C5)

11.40: Impulse lecture: Freedom of choice: Electrification and Last Mile, Model and Supplier Diversity

11.50: China brand Maxus. The commercial vehicle and the plan for Europe/Germany

12.00: Logistics of the future: LEVC presents modern electric vehicles and the agenda for Germany

12.10: Better future

12.20: All-round, trouble-free packages: sustainable vehicles and tailor-made services

12.30: Discussion

13.10: Lunch, Exhibition Visit

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY: E-mobility / automation (Session A6)

14.00: Panel discussion: European Clean Trucking Alliance (ECTA)

14.30: Commercial vehicle electrification: new solutions from ZF

14.55: Autonomous Trucks – Daimler Truck’s dual track strategy

15.20: Automated port logistics

16.4 Uhr Farewell

