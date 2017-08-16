The name DEKRA has been synonymous with safety for more than ninety years now. When the German Motor Vehicle Monitoring Association was founded in Berlin back in1925 the focus was very much on the safety of commercially used vehicles. The idea of the founders gathered around Hugo Stinnes was to provide mechanical inspection services for the vehicle fleets of the member companies.



Set out from the very outset in its founding statutes, the purpose of the association was to support and promote the operation and road safety of motor vehicles. And this continues to hold true to this very day. As one of the internationally leading expert organisations, DEKRA has since expanded and now operates in more than 50 countries on all five continents. Although the operational safety remit has broadened in scope, the safety of commercial vehicles will continue to remain a core interest for our 23,000 member companies, predominantly in the transport sector in the future.



Nevertheless, unlike in 1925 it is not just the mechanical safety of components that is important; electronic driver assistance systems as well as the increasing automation and networking of vehicles set us all new challenges. In the future, ensuring the safety of commercial vehicles will also be more and more about ensuring that electronic systems and wireless connections function reliably and safely – and this throughout the entire service life of the vehicle. This is why you will also find these topics on the agenda of this second DEKRA Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference.



The conference is a high-calibre, central platform enabling an exchange of information for all those involved in the commercial vehicle industry. We can look forward to some exceedingly interesting contributions from manufacturers and suppliers, representatives from the transport sector, as well as politicians and scientists.



We would be delighted to welcome you in Berlin on 7th - 8th November.

CLEMENS KLINKE

Member of the Board of Management of DEKRA SE and responsible for

the Business Unit Automotive