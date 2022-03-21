The Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference gathers together the “Who’s Who” of the commercial vehicle sector. See all speakers and keynote speakers in the picture gallery. You can find more information and the registration here .

More than 350 experts, scientists and top managers of renowned companies in the logistics and transportation sector attended the last conference in Berlin. It makes the event, along with its accompanying exhibition, an excellent networking event. The event is held every two years and has established itself as a central forum since its launch in 2015. It gathers together the “Who’s Who” of the commercial vehicle sector.

Perfect Networking

Organized by DEKRA and ETM Verlag, the event brings together high-caliber experts from the fields of the vehicle and sub-supplier industry, the logistics and transportation branch, politics and science. They will be presenting and discussing the solutions of tomorrow and their impact. We will be offering simultaneous translation of all presentations (German–English; English–German).

This conference, with the accompanying exhibition and the evening event, provides perfect situations for networking with experts and colleagues. Media partners of the DEKRA Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference are the special interest magazines published by ETM Verlag: lastauto omnibus, trans aktuell and eurotransport connect.

Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference 2022 – key facts

When: June 2- 3, 2022

Where: Vienna House Andel's Berlin

Simultaneous translation service (German - English; English - German)

Focus: commercial vehicle technology, digitalization and the last mile

Award ceremonie: European Safety Award for Commercial Vehicles

Target group: engineers, fleet operators, haulage companies, own-account haulage operators, local companies, decision-makers in the commercial vehicle and sub-supplier industry, representatives from the world of science, research and teaching

Price: 2-day ticket: €1,590 plus VAT, reduced price for DEKRA members and subscribers of trans aktuell, lastauto omnibus, FERNFAHRER: €1,290, plus VAT.

Are you interested? Benefit from the leading of knowledge of the Commercial Vehicle Outlook Conference and sign in here.