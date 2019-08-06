The name DEKRA has been synonymous with safety for more than ninety years now. An Opening Speech from Jann Fehlauer, Managing Director, DEKRA Automobil GmbH.

DEKRA has represented security for more than 90 years now. Since 1925, when the German Motor Vehicle Inspection Association was founded, commercial vehicle security has always been a priority. The basic idea of founder Hugo Stinnes was to carry out technical checks for commercial vehicles on a regular basis. The statutes’ rules retained the association’s purpose, which is maintaining and improving operation and road security for commercial vehicles. To this day, DEKRA have made a commitment to that goal.

Meanwhile we have become one of the major expert organizations working in about 60 countries on five continents. Since 1925 our aims and dedication have improved considerably. However, commercial vehicle security will always be our core concern because about 23,000 DEKRA e.V. members are from the transport industry.

Yet unlike in 1925, this is no longer about mechanical safety only. There are new challenges due to electric driving assistance systems, increasing automation and networking of vehicles. If you wish to guarantee commercial vehicle safety you need to make sure for electric systems to be reliable and safe over the entire lifecycle of the vehicle. Further future issues are alternative drives and the reduction of CO2 emissions.

Therefore, all these fields are on the agenda of the 3rd commercial vehicle outlook conference. The conference has become a top-class platform for exchanging information on commercial vehicle security and sustainability. Once again you can expect interesting lectures of manufacturers and suppliers, transport professionals as well as academic and political representatives of the commercial vehicle industry.

I am very pleased to welcome you on 19 - 20. November in Berlin.

Jann Fehlauer, Managing Director, DEKRA Automobil GmbH

Click here for registration for the Congress for the Future of Commercial Vehicles 2019